Consequences of Russian attack on Rivne region: person injured, farm buildings and shop damaged

In the Rivne region, one person was injured in a Russian attack. Several outbuildings and a shop were damaged.

This was reported by Rivne Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Koval, Censor.NET reports.

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Consequences of enemy attack

"In the afternoon the enemy continued to attack Rivne region. As a result - several farm buildings and a shop were damaged. Unfortunately, one of the oblast's residents was wounded. He is in hospital," Koval reported.

The official added that all life support services are operating in regular mode.

Read more: Ruscists attack Konotop with Shahed drones: 1 killed, homes damaged, no water supply (updated)

Russia attacked with drones

At 3:18 p.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the movement of enemy drones in the north of Rivne region, in particular - toward the city of Sarny.

See more: Russia strikes railway in Sumy region with drone. PHOTOS