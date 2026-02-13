United States is ready to ratify security guarantees for Ukraine in Congress, Sybiha says
Ukraine has received information from the United States that it is ready to ratify security guarantees in Congress.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this, Censor.NET reports.
Congress's ratification of security guarantees
This concerns legally binding guarantees, not assurances — for the first time in Ukraine’s history. The draft bilateral security guarantees are almost ready, Sybiha said.
"The second key element of the security architecture is a military presence with an American backstop. Without the U.S. role, an effective security system in Europe is impossible," the foreign minister said.
Sybiha also recalled that on January 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the bilateral document on U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine was 100% ready.
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