Misappropriation of budget funds: another criminal case opened against Zelenskyy’s PR manager Petrov

Following an appeal by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the Voice faction, law enforcement agencies have opened another criminal case against black political strategist Volodymyr Petrov.

The MP announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Possible embezzlement

"We received a notification from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv regarding the entry of information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations on the grounds of a criminal offence under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the MP wrote.

According to Zhelezniak, the investigation concerns the circumstances under which funds from the state institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" could have been received without the actual performance of work and without being at the workplace.

In his statement, the MP indicated that from July 2025 to January 2026, Petrov was allocated more than 93,000 hryvnias in budget funds.

Read more: Security Service of Ukraine opens high treason case against pro-Russian propagandist Petrov, Zhelezniak says

Treason case

Also remund, that earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings against Petrov on suspicion of treason.