North Korean military masters combat drones and electronic warfare in war in Ukraine, - DIU

The North Korean army, which is fighting alongside Russia in Ukraine, actively uses combat drones, radio-electronic reconnaissance, and electronic warfare systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Telegram channel of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, citing an interview given by Andrii Cherniak to journalists from one of South Korea's leading television channels.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

"We can clearly see that, according to information from Ukrainian military intelligence, North Korean servicemen are operating and using combat drones. And not just drones. Importantly, they already know how to use electronic intelligence and electronic warfare equipment," Cherniak emphasized.

He added that currently only three armies in the world have real experience in conducting modern unmanned technological warfare: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of the aggressor state Russia, and the army of North Korea.

What is known?

About 6,000 North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded while participating in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Read more: Cooperation between Russia and North Korea is "toxic" for Europe due to war against Ukraine and exchange of weapons, - Dutch Foreign Minister Van Veen