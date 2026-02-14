Additional tension must be avoided in relations with China. Dialogue is important, - Rubio

Fundamental problems between the West and China will remain. It is important to maintain cooperation with Beijing to prevent tensions from escalating.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the Munich Security Conference, commenting on information about preparations for a summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Dialogue with Beijing as a tool for conflict prevention

According to him, the world's two largest economies, the US and China, must maintain contact, and "it would be geopolitically irresponsible not to engage in dialogue with China."

Rubio noted that Washington and Beijing's interests often don't line up, so we need to try to manage these differences while "avoiding economic and other conflicts."

In his opinion, there are long-term challenges that will have to be addressed in relations between the West and the US.

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Fundamental problems between the US, China, and the West remain

"But I believe that we must try to manage these issues as best we can to avoid unnecessary tension, if possible. At the same time, no one is under any illusions: there are fundamental challenges between our countries, as well as between the West and China, that will remain for the foreseeable future for various reasons. And on some of these issues, we hope to work together with European countries," the US Secretary of State emphasized.

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