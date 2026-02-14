We are ready for agreement that will bring real peace - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement that will bring real peace to our country.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference, according to Censor.NET.

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What should peace be like?

"We are ready for an agreement that will bring real peace. We believe that this war can be ended. This war can be ended with dignity," the head of state said.

"We really hope that next week's trilateral meetings will be serious and meaningful, beneficial for all of us. But honestly, sometimes it seems that the parties are talking about completely different things," he clarified.

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The cost of war for Russia

Zelenskyy also clarified that Russia is now paying 156 soldiers for every kilometer of occupied Ukrainian land on the Donetsk front.

The news will be updated

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