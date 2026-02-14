The number of Russian assault groups in the Pokrovsk direction has decreased. The reasons for this were severe frosts, significant personnel losses, and attempts by the enemy to accumulate resources.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Army TV by soldier Andrii Otchenash from the 4th Special Forces Brigade named after Hero of Ukraine Sergeant Serhii Mikhalchuk "Rubizh" of the National Guard of Ukraine.

According to the military, enemy movements in the brigade's defense zone have been reduced by almost half in recent weeks. While a month and a half to two months ago, 100–150 Russian soldiers were recorded daily, now there are about 50–60, and sometimes even 20–30.

The first reason is frost and logistical problems.

Otchenash explained that the harsh winter significantly affects enemy activity. Russian troops are suffering from frostbite, and due to poor logistics, they are not being properly supplied. According to him, due to a lack of supplies and low temperatures, there have even been fatalities among the enemy from hypothermia.

Read more: 54 combat clashes reported along front line since start of day: most attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

The second reason is significant losses.

Another factor was the heavy losses suffered by the Russian army during the last seven months of active assaults.

"They have definitely lost a huge number of personnel over the last seven months of assault operations. And they carried them out quite actively, with assault operations taking place on an absolutely daily basis.

That is, the losses there correlate simply, conditionally, more than three thousand servicemen only in our zone, only by our destruction brigade over the last 7 months. In my opinion, 3,500 or 3,700 of the total number, "two hundred" and "three hundred," said the serviceman.

The third reason is the accumulation of strength.

At the same time, Ukrainian military officials expect that the current decline in activity may be related to a pause to accumulate resources. Russian units are likely preparing for new attempts to advance after regrouping.