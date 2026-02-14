Metsola on elections in Ukraine: You cannot force people to vote under bombs

Russia's approach to the elections in Ukraine is cynical. You cannot force people who are suffering from shelling and power cuts to go out and vote.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.

"We want to send a message to Russia and Putin's administration, as well as about the cynicism with which we discuss elections in Ukraine. When were there fair elections in Russia? When will we be able to say that if bombs are falling on cities, you cannot force people who have no electricity to go and vote?" she said.

Metsola added that "this is a cynical plan" and "we absolutely must not allow this to happen."

What preceded it?

Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence, and a deputy of the Servant of the People faction, said that it is unrealistic to hold presidential elections in Ukraine before May this year, despite expectations from the US.

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