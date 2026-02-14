Russia destroyed Flamingo production line with missiles, but it has already been relocated and restored, - Zelenskyy

The Russians managed to destroy one of the production lines for Flamingo missiles in Ukraine. However, production has already been relocated and resumed.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists in Munich, according to Censor.NET.

Russia attacked Flamingo's production facilities

"One large production line was destroyed as a result of a missile strike. But I can already talk about it. It has already been relocated and production has resumed," said the head of state.

Read more: US offers security guarantees for 15 years, Ukraine wants 20-50, - Zelenskyy

Strike on the Oreshnik base

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine currently has few Flamingo missiles. However, a few days ago, this missile was used to strike the base of the Russian Oreshnik.

"We used them a few days ago in the area where the Oreshnik system is located. We'll see the results, but I think we did get results," the president said.