There is positive progress in restoring power supply, - Shmyhal

Thanks to the round-the-clock work of repair crews and improved weather conditions, there is a positive trend in the restoration of power supply.

This was announced by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal following a meeting of the Emergency Response Headquarters, according to Censor.NET.

Positive dynamics

"We are seeing positive developments in terms of light thanks to the round-the-clock work of repair crews and improved weather conditions," Shmygal said.

He added that today in Kyiv, two-stage schedules were used throughout the day. In the Kyiv region, minimal queues are in place.

Read more: Shmyhal: 20 MW of distributed generation commissioned in Kyiv and region, additional capacity expected soon

A cold snap is coming

At the same time, the minister stressed that the situation must be assessed objectively. A cold snap is forecast, which will increase the load on the system, and the threat of new enemy attacks on energy infrastructure remains high. Therefore, all services are operating in a state of high alert.

"We are placing particular emphasis on developing distributed gas generation to cover the shortfall. Another 9 MW was added in the Kyiv region in 24 hours. The implementation of these projects is critical for the stability of the capital's energy grid," Shmyhal said.

Support for Ukraine's energy sector

According to Shmyhal, an agreement was reached today on the supply of three power transformers from Germany. A number of other partners have announced their intention to contribute an additional €13 million to the Energy Support Fund.