Oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai and Pantsir-S1 missile defense system in Crimea were hit, - General Staff

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to strike important military and strategic targets deep inside enemy territory and in the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

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Damage to the oil terminal

In particular, damage to the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal near the village of Volna (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) has been confirmed. A fire has been reported on the premises.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Pantsir-S1 hit in Crimea

In addition, in the area of the village of Kacha (TOT AR Crimea), the enemy's Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system was successfully destroyed.

Read more: Drones attacked Krasnodar Territory: tank with oil products was damaged

Other successful strikes

Over the past day, strikes were also carried out on invader targets in other areas.

In particular, in the Vilne area (TOT Donetsk region), a repair unit from one of the Russian Federation's artillery brigades was hit.

In the Liubymivka area (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), hits were recorded in the area where the occupiers' forces were concentrated.

Enemy losses and damage inflicted on the enemy are being clarified.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue their systematic efforts to exhaust the enemy's combat capabilities and destroy its military infrastructure until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped," the General Staff emphasized.