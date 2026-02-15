From 8 to 13 February, 77,000 procurement notices worth UAH 25.17 billion were published in the Prozorro system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Nashi Groshi.

"Unfortunately, this is not a case where stubbornness in the face of military circumstances plays into the hands of all of us," the publication says.

After the destruction of heating systems in Kyiv and Kharkiv, government officials found an opportunity to purchase mobile cogenerators abroad for 1.58 billion hryvnias. The relevant contracts were made public last week. And this flew through all the news as an example of powerful, albeit belated, support for the population by the authorities. This included support for the residents of Kharkiv, who were sent some of these cogenerators, which produce electricity and heat.

However, the Kharkiv authorities would not be themselves if they did not show their own priorities. Also last week, the Kharkiv Regional State Administration published contracts for the reconstruction of two buildings of the Regional Children's Hospital on Klochkivska Street for UAH 1.40 billion. Oleh Syniehubov's officials signed the relevant contracts with construction companies, knowing full well that Kharkiv currently has much more urgent needs for builders and construction equipment than simply improving the children's hospital.

Read more: Russian troops shelled hospital in Kherson: two doctors were injured

"And the funds for this construction are allocated from the state budget under the Ukraine Facility programme, which is financed by European donors. Apparently, in Kharkiv, which is already being shelled with multiple launch rocket systems from close range, there is no greater need for the construction of protective structures for energy and utilities. Which no European is prohibiting them from financing with their money," writes Nashi Groshi.

To give you a better idea of the level of stupidity, here is one figure. Ukrhydroenergo is burying the energy equipment of one of the hydroelectric power stations that has not yet been destroyed by the Russians. This is so that the people of Kharkiv, among others, will have enough electricity and the government will not have to cut off their power, as it has done in the relatively rear regions. The purchase of only part of the electrical equipment that will be buried underground at just one station (CIA-3.15KV cells) will cost 112 million hryvnia. That's a lot of money. But despite the large size of this figure for equipment that is needed here and now, it is less than 10 per cent of what Sinehubov's officials have allocated for the dreamlike improvement of the children's hospital. So this is not a case where children are really getting the best. And we haven't even looked at Syniehubov's estimate yet," the authors of the publication add.