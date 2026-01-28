Russian troops shelled hospital in Kherson: two doctors were injured

On the morning of January 28, Russian occupation forces struck a medical facility in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Two medical workers were wounded in the shelling, one of whom was hospitalized with serious injuries.

This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the attack

"At around 8:45 a.m., Russian occupiers shelled a medical facility in the Dniprovskyi district. Two medical workers were injured," the report said.

Read on Censor.NET: 44 out of 58 municipal medical facilities in Kharkiv damaged due to Russian aggression

Who exactly was affected?

According to updated information, two medical workers aged 45 and 55 were wounded as a result of the shelling of a hospital in the Dnipro district of the city.

A 45-year-old man was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma, open craniocerebral trauma, and shrapnel wounds. He was hospitalized. The second victim suffered mine-blast trauma.

See more: Shelling of Kherson region: eight wounded, including two police officers, enemy attacked two districts of region. PHOTOS