Rubio arrives in Slovakia: Meetings planned with Pellegrini and Fico, topics include war in Ukraine and peace talks

Today, February 15, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Bratislava, where he plans to meet with Slovak officials.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to "European Truth."

What is known?

It is noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed at Bratislava Airport on Sunday, February 15. The official was met by the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Juraj Blanár.

Read more: Ukraine will never join NATO, says Slovak Defense Minister Kalinak

Scheduled meetings

It is reported that during his visit to Slovakia, Rubio will meet with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Among the topics of discussion were current issues in bilateral relations, regional security, nuclear energy, NATO, and the modernization of the Slovak army.

In addition, officials will discuss the war in Ukraine and the current state of negotiations to end it.