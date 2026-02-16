Russia’s losses exceed its ability to replenish its army, - Healey

British Defence Secretary John Healey stated that the Russian army is suffering losses that exceed its ability to replenish its personnel.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement in an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Over the past two months, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have inflicted more losses on Russia than Moscow has been able to recruit. In some areas, the ratio of losses is 25 to 1," Healey said.

He added that the Russian army is increasingly dependent on foreign fighters, particularly from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Cuba, Nigeria and Senegal. At the same time, the number of North Korean soldiers fighting on Russia's side is about 17,000.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced his intention to bring Russia's monthly losses to 50,000 by the summer. Western officials believe that such losses will make it difficult for Russia to replenish its army without announcing a new wave of mobilisation. Western officials point out that this poses risks for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, as the previous conscription of 300,000 people in 2022 led to a mass exodus of men from the country and public discontent.

Watch more: Ptakhy Madiara drones destroyed crew of four Russian soldiers along with their vehicle, which got tangled in barbed wire. VIDEO

Russian losses in January

According to Bloomberg, last week Russia lost 9,000 more soldiers on the front lines than it was able to compensate for in January. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Munich that the Russians had about 30,000 casualties in January.

Despite this, Western officials believe that Russia is capable of sustaining the war in 2026 thanks to recruitment, its own industry and external support, particularly from China.

Healey added that in some areas of the front, the ratio of losses reached six to 25 Russian occupiers for every Ukrainian killed. Over the past six months, the number of Russian troops has remained stable at around 712,000.

"Putin likes to give the impression that they’re making relentless and inevitable progress but he’s weaker than he’s been and more reliant than he’s been on foreign fighters," the British Defence Minister concluded.

Watch more: Three Russian soldiers unsuccessfully pretended to be dead and were torn to shreds by drones of 68th Brigade. VIDEO