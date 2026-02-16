There will be no peace in Ukraine this year, - Rheinmetall CEO Papperger

Armin Papperger, head of the German defence concern Rheinmetall, said that Russia is not interested in ending the war, so there will be no quick peace in Ukraine this year.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, he said this in the Table.Today podcast from Table.Briefings.

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"We are currently producing more ammunition than we have contracts for," said Papperger.

According to him, Rheinmetall could "supply more anti-aircraft guns, more ammunition and even more tanks," but there is a lack of funding.

Papperger announced plans to increase his company's workforce to 70,000 in the coming years.

He also expects the order book to reach around €140 billion by the end of this year.

What preceded?

In January, Papperger announced that a site for the construction of an ammunition factory in Ukraine had already been identified. The company is ready to start construction once organisational and regulatory issues have been resolved.

Papperger added that cooperation between Ukraine and Rheinmetall is progressing successfully in many areas, including artillery ammunition, infantry fighting vehicles, air defence, space reconnaissance and mobile field hospitals.

Read more: War in Ukraine will not end by summer, as United States would like, - NBC News