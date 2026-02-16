Brussels to discuss 20th package of EU sanctions

In Brussels, ambassadors of the European Union, with the participation of European Commission representative David O'Sullivan, will discuss a new package of restrictions against Russia at a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Truth with reference to one of the top EU diplomats on condition of anonymity.

"Regarding the 20th package, another discussion will take place today with the participation of Special Envoy Mr. O'Sullivan," the diplomat said.

He recalled that the EU plans to reach an agreement on anti-Russian sanctions by February 24, which "marks four years since Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine."

Read more: Ukraine has imposed sanctions on 66 individuals and 62 legal entities involved in Russian Federation’s military-industrial complex and financial sector

What does the EU sanctions package contain?

According to von der Leyen, the new package of sanctions covers energy, financial services, and trade. In the energy sector, we are introducing a complete ban on maritime services for Russian crude oil.

The EU is also introducing new export bans - from rubber to tractors and cybersecurity services worth over €360 million. A ban on imports of metals, chemicals, and minerals worth €570 million is also being introduced. There are also restrictions on the export of goods and technologies used by Russia for military operations, such as explosives," the statement said.