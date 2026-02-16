Missile strike on Kyiv TV tower in 2022: another Russian general notified of suspicion

Prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office have issued an in absentia indictment against a Russian major general, commander of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long-Range Aviation of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, he is charged with violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Consequences of the Russian Federation's attack

On March 1, 2022, on his orders, a missile strike was carried out on Kyiv with Kh-101 cruise missiles. Five civilians were killed and six were wounded as a result of the attack.

Multi-story buildings, the TV tower, the premises of the P.L. Shupyk National Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education, a car service center, and a sports complex were damaged.

See more: Young child poisoned by drugs: mother to be tried in Kyiv for failure to fulfil her duties. PHOTOS

Suspicions

In August 2025, two other Russian generals were also suspected in connection with this episode: the commander of the Russian Air Force's long-range aviation and the commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, who were involved in the preparation and execution of the strike.