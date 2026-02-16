EW equipment integrated into single logistics system: military will receive gear faster – Defense Ministry

From now on, information from various units on electronic warfare (EW) equipment has been consolidated into a single digital system of the Logistics Support Division (LSD). In real time, it shows what equipment is available, what condition it is in, and whether it needs repairs.

According to Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defense reported this.

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"This makes it possible to build a transparent and clear path for electronic warfare equipment — from submitting a request to its actual use in a unit," the statement says.

Thanks to this, military units will be able to receive EW equipment much faster.

What it changes for the military

Less bureaucracy

A unit can quickly submit a request based on its actual needs — without unnecessary steps or duplication.

A unit can quickly submit a request based on its actual needs — without unnecessary steps or duplication. Transparent movement of assets

The system shows what stage the supply process is at — from the request to delivery to the unit.

The system shows what stage the supply process is at — from the request to delivery to the unit. Monitoring equipment condition

The system shows which equipment is operational and which requires servicing or repair.

From now on, more than 200 military units and military command bodies will be able to receive EW equipment faster.

What’s next

Further rollout of LSD workstations for the EW track in military units is planned in 2026. This means even more units will be able to work in a single digital system and receive the necessary equipment faster.

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About the system

The LSD system is built on SAP — a data-driven defense resource management program used by more than 90% of NATO countries’ armed forces. It was deployed by the Ministry of Defense together with the Defense Forces’ commands.

It allows users to see available resources in real time, track their movement, plan supplies, and make decisions based on up-to-date data.

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