Since start of day, 78 combat engagements on frontline. Defense Forces have already repelled 20 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says
Since the start of the day on February 16, 2026, 78 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the General Staff’s press center.
Shelling
From Russian territory, the enemy carried out artillery strikes, including on the areas of the settlements of Rohizne and Iskryskivshchyna in the Sumy region.
Situation in the north
Six combat engagements with the enemy took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 39 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our units, including one with a multiple launch rocket system. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.
Situation in the Kharkiv region
As noted, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory. Three combat engagements are ongoing.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried once to advance toward Kurylivka but was repelled.
Situation in the east
- According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attacks toward the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Drobyshcheve, Stavky and Lyman.
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In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is currently conducting one offensive action toward Rai-Oleksandrivka, with the fighting ongoing.
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In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians twice tried to push forward to the positions of Ukraine’s troops in the areas of Bondarne and Orikhovo-Vasylivka. One battle is ongoing.
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In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.
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In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, Russian occupiers made 23 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne and Udachne, as well as toward the settlements of Toretske, Novyi Donbas, Vilne, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 20 attacks.
Situation in the south
- In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times toward the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksiivka and Zlahoda. Two attacks are still ongoing.
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In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks by the occupiers toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene and Staroukrainka. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Samiilivka, Novoukrainka, Kopani, Hirke, Shyroke, Charivne, Liubytske and Vozdvyzhivka. Eleven combat engagements are still ongoing.
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In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.
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