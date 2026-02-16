Heads of German and British defence staffs called for rearmament of Europe

The chiefs of defense staff of Germany and the United Kingdom, Carsten Breuer and Richard Knighton, published a joint letter calling on Europe to rearm in light of the Russian threat.

The joint letter was published by The Guardian, reports Censor.NET.

Details

High-ranking officials from the German and British armies stated that rearmament does not constitute an incitement to war and presented arguments in favor of strengthening European defense.

They stated that Russia's military posture had "shifted decisively westward." According to them, Moscow is learning lessons from its invasion of Ukraine while reorganizing in a way that could increase the risk of conflict with NATO countries.

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"We cannot afford to relax. Moscow's military buildup, combined with its willingness to wage war on our continent, as painfully demonstrated in Ukraine, poses an elevated risk that demands our collective attention," write Neaton and Broyer.

The military warned that if Russia senses weakness or disunity in Europe, it will be ready to extend its aggression beyond Ukraine.

"There is a moral dimension to these efforts. Rearmament is not about provoking war; it is about responsible actions taken by countries seeking to protect their people and preserve peace. Strength deters aggression. Weakness encourages it," the letter says.