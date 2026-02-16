Enemy continues attempts to break through defensive lines of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Huliaipole and Oleksandrivka directions, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held working meetings with the commander of the Airborne Forces, commanders of airborne assault and assault units performing tasks in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions.

He announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

What's the situation?

According to him, the operational situation in this area remains difficult.

"The enemy continues to attempt to break through our battle lines, conducting constant attacks, including with the use of weapons and military equipment, but without significant success. The soldiers of the Defense Forces are holding their positions and thwarting the enemy's intentions, inflicting significant losses on them in terms of manpower and equipment," the general emphasized.

At the same time, Ukrainian units are conducting effective counterattacks and assaults, making effective use of unmanned systems, artillery, and electronic warfare capabilities.

Syrskyi listened to reports from commanders on the completion of assigned tasks, changes in the operational situation, proposals for further action, and ensuring the priority needs of our units.

Read more: Russian forces step up drone and artillery strikes in Huliaipole direction, Voloshyn

Preserving the lives and positions of military personnel

The commander emphasized the top priority: liberating territories is extremely important, but first and foremost, we must protect the lives of our soldiers and maintain the combat readiness of our units and subunits.

"I reminded the commanders once again that when deploying and assigning military personnel to positions, it is essential to take into account their professional experience, qualifications, and special skills acquired in civilian life," he added.