Over 40 drone and artillery attacks in one day: man wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region
On February 16, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones and artillery. In Nikopol, a 55-year-old man was wounded.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol region
- The communities of Nikopol, Marganets, Myrove, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka were hit. High-rise buildings, private houses, a dormitory, and cars were damaged. A 55-year-old man was wounded in Nikopol. He was hospitalized.
Sinelnikovshchina
- The enemy targeted the Vasylkiv community. Agricultural equipment was destroyed there. A house was on fire.
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