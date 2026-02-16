Over 40 drone and artillery attacks in one day: man wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region

On February 16, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones and artillery. In Nikopol, a 55-year-old man was wounded.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Nikopol region

The communities of Nikopol, Marganets, Myrove, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka were hit. High-rise buildings, private houses, a dormitory, and cars were damaged. A 55-year-old man was wounded in Nikopol. He was hospitalized.

Sinelnikovshchina

The enemy targeted the Vasylkiv community. Agricultural equipment was destroyed there. A house was on fire.

See more: Russian troops shelled 8 settlements in Kharkiv region: among wounded is child, there is damage. PHOTO