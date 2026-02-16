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News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Over 40 drone and artillery attacks in one day: man wounded in Dnipropetrovsk region

Dnipropetrovsk region

On February 16, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones and artillery. In Nikopol, a 55-year-old man was wounded.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Nikopol region

  • The communities of Nikopol, Marganets, Myrove, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka were hit. High-rise buildings, private houses, a dormitory, and cars were damaged. A 55-year-old man was wounded in Nikopol. He was hospitalized.

Sinelnikovshchina

  • The enemy targeted the Vasylkiv community. Agricultural equipment was destroyed there. A house was on fire.

See more: Russian troops shelled 8 settlements in Kharkiv region: among wounded is child, there is damage. PHOTO

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shoot out (17349) Dnipropetrovsk region (2323)
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