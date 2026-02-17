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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,255,340 people (+890 per day), 11,678 tanks, 37,323 artillery systems, 24,045 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,255,340 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 17 February 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,255,340 (+890) individuals
  • tanks – 11,678 (+2) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 24,045 (+3) units
  • artillery systems – 37,323 (+4) units
  • MLRS – 1,648 (+0) units
  • air defence systems – 1,301 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 136,073 (+614) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,288 (+2) units
  • ships/boats – 29 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 78,725 (+71) units
  • special equipment – 4,071 (+0) units.

Read more: Since start of day, 78 combat engagements on frontline. Defense Forces have already repelled 20 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Втарти ворога на 17 лютого

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Russian Army (11896) Armed Forces HQ (5186) liquidation (3063) elimination (7361)
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