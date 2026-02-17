Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 17 February: one person killed, extensive damage caused

On February 17, Russian troops attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times with artillery and drones.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Nikopol district

Russians killed a 54-year-old man in the Marhanets community.

They also targeted the regional center, the communities of Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske.

A multi-story building, a dormitory, more than 30 private houses, and farm buildings were damaged. In addition, a transport company and a fire station were also damaged.

Synelnykove district

A car burned in the Petropavlivka community, and a house was destroyed in Hrushevka, Kryvyi Rih district.

On the night of February 17, the occupiers attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles: a large-scale fire broke out.

Read more: F-16s and Mirages destroy hundreds of drones and all cruise missiles during Russian attack – Air Force