Six injured in Kherson region due to Russian shelling, including nurse and patient

Six civilians, including a medical worker and a hospital patient, were injured in the Kherson region as a result of enemy shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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According to the investigation, on 17 February 2026, servicemen of the Russian army continued systematic shelling of settlements in the Kherson region. Artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems and drones were used.

As of 5:30 p.m., six civilians have been reported injured as a result of Russian attacks.

Read more: Invaders shelled 37 settlements in Kherson region: 8 people were injured

Kherson

Throughout the day, a combined attack on one of Kherson’s hospitals continued. In the morning, the occupiers struck the facility with an FPV drone; during the day, they twice dropped explosives from UAVs and shelled it with artillery.

Four people were injured, including a nurse and a patient undergoing inpatient treatment.

Another man was injured in Kherson in the morning as a result of artillery shelling.

Soniachne

In the village of Soniachne, a truck driver was injured after the enemy directed an FPV drone at his vehicle.

Private and apartment buildings, healthcare and educational facilities, as well as vehicles, were also damaged.

Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, also reported that today’s enemy shelling damaged the critical infrastructure of the Kherson community.

See more: Nine people were wounded in Russian shelling in Kherson region, including two police officers. PHOTOS

Many household consumers and life-support facilities in the Dniprovskyi district were left without electricity.

In the evening, specialists managed to restore power to part of the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson. Electricity was supplied to consumers in the Tavriiskyi neighbourhood. Restoration work in the city is ongoing.