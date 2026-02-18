The family, friends, and comrades of Anton Bondarenko, a fallen soldier of the "Khartiia" Brigade, spoke about his life and how he decided to defend his homeland.

This is covered in a video on the Butusov Plus channel, as reported by Censor.NET.

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"He could have chosen a career in science and avoided mobilisation — Shevchenko University in Kyiv was ready to accept him into its postgraduate programme. He could have remained in a non-combat position — in his brigade, he, a speaker of four languages, was initially assigned as a decoder. But Anton Bondarenko chose to serve in the infantry and died while performing a combat mission.



He studied in France and worked as a fixer for French film crews who were telling foreigners about Russia's war against Ukraine. He had a perfect command of spoken Latin, better than that of his teachers. Helping people who were fleeing Irpin. In his 26 years, Anton Bondarenko, a soldier in the "Khartiia" brigade, achieved more than some people manage in a lifetime. His loved ones, friends and comrades remember him as a gifted intellectual and a brave warrior," the statement said.

What is known about Anton Bondarenko?

Anton Bondarenko (call sign Banderas) was a sergeant in the 13th Brigade of the NGU "Khartiia". He was killed on 15 September 2025 during an assault operation while leading foreign fighters he had trained himself into battle.

For more information about the "Khartiia" sergeant read in Yurii Butusov's article on Censor.NET.

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