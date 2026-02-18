Grenade explosion in high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia: 56-year-old man killed
On January 17, ammunition detonated in one of the apartments of an apartment building in the Dniprovskyi district of Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police.
Details
According to law enforcement officials, two residents were drinking alcohol in the apartment with friends. During the conversation, one of the men took a grenade from the windowsill and went out into the hallway with it, where the ammunition detonated.
A 56-year-old man was killed in the explosion.
Police officers seized fragments of a grenade, a lever, a ring, and a safety pin. Another F-1 grenade casing was also found in the kitchen. All material evidence was sent for expert examination.
Measures are currently underway to establish the origin of the ammunition.
Criminal proceedings have been initiated
Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code (intentional murder) with a note "accident" and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives).
The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
Safety rules
If a suspicious object is found, law enforcement officers urge:
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do not touch or move it;
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move to a safe distance;
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warn others about the danger;
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report it to the special hotline 102 or 101.
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