Grenade explosion in high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia: 56-year-old man killed

On January 17, ammunition detonated in one of the apartments of an apartment building in the Dniprovskyi district of Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, two residents were drinking alcohol in the apartment with friends. During the conversation, one of the men took a grenade from the windowsill and went out into the hallway with it, where the ammunition detonated.

A 56-year-old man was killed in the explosion.

Police officers seized fragments of a grenade, a lever, a ring, and a safety pin. Another F-1 grenade casing was also found in the kitchen. All material evidence was sent for expert examination.

Measures are currently underway to establish the origin of the ammunition.

See more: Soldier who left for AWOL detonated grenade in apartment in Obolon district of capital: one person was killed. PHOTOS

Criminal proceedings have been initiated

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code (intentional murder) with a note "accident" and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Safety rules

If a suspicious object is found, law enforcement officers urge: