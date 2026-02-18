Zelenskyy on Russia and Belarus being allowed to participate in 2026 Paralympics: Shameful decision, Ukraine will respond

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the decision of the organizers of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games to allow some athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under their own flags.

He said this during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, according to Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy's reaction

The head of state said that Ukraine would respond to this "shameful and unfair decision."

"I can't say that it's about money, because I don't know. But it's an absolutely dirty decision that cannot be respected. It's terrible, unfair, and contrary to European values. It's an unfair decision, and we will respond to it," he stressed.

Zelenskyy compared this to the reaction to Russian aggression against Ukraine since 2014.

"Creeping occupation – Crimea, no one responded; then Donbas, no one responded; then a full-scale invasion. Step by step, the Russian way of life. The same goes for the Olympic Games," he added.

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What preceded it?