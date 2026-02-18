In Prydniprovske direction, enemy has intensified reconnaissance near Antonivskyi Bridge, - spokesperson for Southern Defence Forces

Russian troops intensified their activities in the Prydniprovske direction and engaged in two combat clashes with Ukrainian units.

This is stated in a comment by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, as quoted by Censor.NET.

According to him, the enemy's main efforts are focused on aerial reconnaissance, regrouping units, and mining the area near the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Russia conducts reconnaissance

Russian units are attempting to conduct reconnaissance and search operations on the islands of Bilohrudy and Kruhlyk, as well as in the area of Antonivski Bridges. In addition, the enemy is trying to improve its logistical support, which is regularly disrupted by Ukrainian forces, Voloshyn noted.

The enemy is also conducting remote mining of territories southwest of the settlement of Hola Prystan.

"A few days ago, paratroopers were transferred from there to the Zaporizhzhia direction, in particular to Orikhiv, and units that suffered certain losses during assaults in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions are being transferred there," the spokesman added.

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