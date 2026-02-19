Inaccurate data worth UAH 26 million in declaration: SBI investigates actions of acting head of State Environmental Inspection Subbotenko

On 3 February 2026, the Office of the Prosecutor General registered criminal proceedings into the inclusion of false information in the annual declaration of Oleksandr Subbotenko, acting head of the State Environmental Inspection of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ОPG.

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The information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations based on a substantiated conclusion by the NACP following a full audit of the 2024 declaration.

Amount of inaccurate information

The audit revealed that the declaration may contain inaccurate information amounting to over UAH 26 million, which exceeds 2,500 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons as of the date of submission of the declaration.

Read more: Head of State Environmental Inspection, Subbotenko, stated that he found $653,000 in cash in garage of his deceased grandmother

Pre-trial investigation

The proceedings involve checking the circumstances surrounding the acquisition and declaration of assets, as well as the accuracy of the explanations provided by the official.

The pre-trial investigation has been entrusted to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

Read more: "Servant of People" Didenko to face trial over false declaration