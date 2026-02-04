"Servant of People" Didenko to face trial over false declaration

Head of the Odesa Regional Council Hryhorii Didenko and his wife, Servant of the People MP Yuliia Didenko, who are suspected of providing false information in their declarations, will face trial.

This was reported by the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the Bureau, they did not declare property worth more than 8 million hryvnias. The couple did not include this information in their annual property declarations for 2021-2023.

"In addition, based on NABU materials, a prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) filed a claim to confiscate the couple’s assets worth nearly 5 million hryvnias in favor of the state, since they cannot explain their origin," the statement said.

It was established that for this amount, in 2021–2024, the head of the regional council and his wife, an MP, made payments for an apartment and two Audi SQ8 cars (model years 2021 and 2024).

This concerns Head of the Odesa Regional Council Hryhorii Didenko and his wife Yuliia Didenko, who is a Servant of the People MP.

See more: "Servant of People" Hunko served with suspicion over land theft. PHOTO

The Didenko case

In October 2025, it became known that NABU and SAPO informed the head of the regional council and his wife, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the IX convocation, that they were suspected of declaring false information.

In December, the anti-corruption authorities completed their investigation.

Read more: NABU and SAPO conduct search at home of former SBGS head Deineko, - media