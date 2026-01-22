NABU and SAPO conduct search at home of former SBGS head Deineko, - media

Anti-corruption authorities are conducting an investigation into former State Border Service head Serhii Deineko.

This was reported by UP with reference to sources, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It is noted that the investigation is being conducted as part of a case involving illegal gains related to cigarette smuggling.

Read more: Deineko’s dismissal may be linked to questions over billion-hryvnia military procurements via Border Guard Service – Zhelezniak

What preceded

We will remind you that on 2 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that in the near future, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko would present candidates to replace the head of the State Border Guard Service, and the current head, Serhii Deineko, would continue to work in the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs system.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces SBGS chief change soon: Deineko to stay in MIA (updated)