"Servant of People" Hunko served with suspicion over land theft

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have exposeda Ukrainian MP for involvement in schemes involving land belonging to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences worth 30 million hryvnia.

This was reported by the Bureau's press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"In 2021, the MP, in collusion with the director of one of the research farms and an accomplice, organised the collection and transportation of agricultural products to private grain warehouses in the Chernihiv and Poltava regions. This involved more than 990 tonnes of sunflower seeds and 1,400 tonnes of corn with a total value of 27.3 million hryvnia," the statement said.

In 2022, a similar scheme was implemented at an experimental station, according to NABU.

"This time, 203 tonnes of sunflower seeds were shipped to controlled warehouses. To conceal the crime, the actual amount of grain harvested was not reflected in the shipping documents.

As a result, the state suffered losses of almost 30 million hryvnias in both cases," the Bureau added.

Read more: NABU and SAPO warn of wave of fakes targeting anti-corruption bodies

Who was notified of the suspicion?

NABU reported the suspicion:

People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

a member of the Kyiv Regional Council (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

two heads of state-owned enterprises within the structure of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

an accomplice (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspects is currently being decided.





See also: Ten most high-profile anti-corruption cases of NABU and SAPO: Among those involved are Chernyshov, Kyrylenko and Smirnov

The SSU recalled that in August 2023, the Security Service and NABU caught a suspect MP taking a bribe of $85,000. In exchange for this money, he promised a businessman the use of land plots belonging to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences. The case is already being considered in court.

This likely refers to MP Anatoliy Hunko.

The case of MP Gunko

Read also: MP Hunko, suspected of bribery, joins the "Restoration of Ukraine" group