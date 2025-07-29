Ten most high-profile anti-corruption cases of NABU and SAPO: Among defendants - Chernyshov, Kyrylenko and Smyrnov

The NABU and the SAPO have identified the top ten of their most high-profile anti-corruption cases. Among the defendants are Oleksii Chernyshov, Pavlo Kyrylenko and Andrii Smyrnov.

"Here are just a few of the high-profile cases that are at different stages of investigation, are being heard in court or have resulted in guilty verdicts with real prison terms," the NABU explained.

This is the first exposure of a top official of this level in the history of Ukrainian anti-corruption. The NABU and the SAPO suspect him of abuse of office and obtaining undue advantage. The investigation is ongoing.

The NABU and the SAPO exposed the current chairman of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine on illegal enrichment of UAH 72.1 million and declaring false information. The case was sent to court.

Another top official, the former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, is suspected of illicit enrichment, bribery and money laundering. The investigation is now complete.

The NABU and the SAPO exposed the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court on receiving a $2.7 million bribe. He was subsequently dismissed from his post. The case has now been sent to court, and the trial is underway.

The NABU and the SAPO uncovered a scheme to seize state land worth UAH 291 million and stopped an attempt to seize land worth another UAH 190 million. The criminal group was headed by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, who was in office at the time of the exposure. He was subsequently dismissed from his post. The investigation is now complete.

The exposure of embezzlement worth hundreds of millions during the Ministry of Defence's procurement of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the context of a full-scale Russian invasion. The deal was widely publicised in the media, and the NABU and SAPO were able to collect enough evidence to announce suspicions. The investigation is ongoing.

A large-scale special operation to expose land corruption in Kyiv. The suspects include high-ranking Kyiv officials and a media-famous former deputy of the Kyiv City Council. The losses amounted to millions of hryvnias. Thanks to the NABU and the SAPO, the criminal scheme was stopped. The investigation is ongoing.

In 2023, the NABU and the SAPO exposed an MP on a USD 85,000 bribe. The bribe was demanded for "assistance" with the lease of land. In March 2025, the HACC sentenced him to 7 years in prison.

Another current MP with a HACC verdict. He was caught trying to bribe the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction. After fleeing Ukraine, the court put him on the international wanted list and later sentenced him to 8 years in prison.

In 2016, the NABU and the SAPO exposed a judge of the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv for taking a USD 150,000 bribe. After he went into hiding abroad and returned to Ukraine, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced him to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. The Appeals Chamber upheld the sentence with a minor change to 8 years and 6 months.

"This list can be continued, as these cases are only a part of more than 1300 criminal proceedings that are being investigated by the NABU and the SAPO. In 2023-2025, dozens of them resulted in verdicts and the state was reimbursed billions of hryvnias in damages.

The NABU and the SAPO continue to work despite any attempts to destroy the independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure," the Bureau's press centre added.