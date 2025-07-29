European Commission has warned Ukraine that it may suspend all financial assistance to country if Kyiv puts pressure on anti-corruption bodies, - media

The European Commission has threatened Ukraine with a complete suspension of financial assistance due to the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO and subordinating their activities to the Prosecutor General.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (F.A.Z.).

"The Ukrainian leadership, headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has received a signal from the European Commission that financial assistance from the European 'Fund for Ukraine' may be completely suspended if the central authorities continue to be under pressure in the fight against corruption," the article says.

The information that the European Commission had sent Kyiv a corresponding signal was allegedly confirmed to the publication by Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, chair of the Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the EU.

According to her, it stated that "financial assistance under the EU Facility will be frozen if the situation with the anti-corruption bodies is not rectified".

It refers to the freezing of all subsequent financial tranches, not just a part of the planned tranches.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

The Rada will consider Zelenskyy's draft law on 31 July 2025.