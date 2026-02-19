Government launches new format of cooperation with regions and communities – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the launch of a new model of cooperation with the regions: the government will create a coordination centre that will consolidate and scale up effective solutions developed by local communities in protecting infrastructure and restoring it after shelling.

The head of state announced this in an evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

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Scaling up community experience

"Today we launched new work with the regions, with regional authorities, with our communities. We must use all the real experience of our Ukrainian communities for more effective nationwide decisions. Every community that goes through this winter with better protection for people, with more efficient and faster recovery after strikes, with more successful projects to protect key infrastructure — all such experience we will scale up," the president said.

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The government will set up a coordination centre

"Today we discussed this in detail with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko – the government will form a dedicated coordination centre. All necessary government officials will be involved in the centre’s work, and the Office of the President of Ukraine and strong regional leaders will also provide support. Today we discussed this, in particular, with Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia administration," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that they will work together with other heads of regions, cities and communities — all those whose experience deserves attention.

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