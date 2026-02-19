Zelenskyy considers Putin’s speeches about "reasons" for war against Ukraine "historical sh*t"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that for a diplomatic path to peace, he does not need historical chatter from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about the alleged reasons for the started war against Ukraine. He referred to the Kremlin's speeches as "historical sh*t."

He stated this in an interview with Piers Morgan, according to Censor.NET.

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On negotiations with Putin

Zelenskyy was asked what he would say to Putin if he found himself face-to-face with him, trying to conclude a peace agreement.

According to the head of state, he respects history, but does not consider it necessary to waste time on discussions about the past. Zelenskyy is not sure that Putin will hear his arguments about ending the war, but emphasized that he does not need to look for them –– Ukraine is not the aggressor and should not explain why it is defending itself.

"I'm not even interested in why he started this war. He has his own reasons, it's his personal... I don't want to talk about it because I don't have time," the president noted.

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Zelenskyy emphasized that he has his own opinion on why Putin started the war against Ukraine, but does not consider it necessary to waste time on these issues.

"I don't need to waste time on historical questions, on the reasons why he started, on all this, as it seems to me, historical shit that he brings up [in conversations] with Americans and others… about Peter I and so on… I don't need it. Because for the end of this war and the diplomatic path, I don't need all this historical shit, really," he said.

"I know more about Russia than Putin knows about Ukraine"

The President of Ukraine is also convinced that this is merely a stalling tactic on Russia's part.

"I have read no fewer history books than Putin. And I have learned a lot. I know more about his country than he knows about Ukraine. Simply because I have been to Russia in many cities and have known many people there. He has never been to Ukraine as many times and was only in major cities," Zelenskyy emphasized.

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He also believes that he knows the mentality of Russians, and that is why he does not want to waste time on "all these things" –– it is their business, and they decided to have such a political system.

"The Russians decided they needed a new tsar. That is their choice. But there is the security issue. There is a great war against us. These are our lives. The only thing I want to talk to him about is that, in my opinion, we need to solve this successfully. I mean to end this war quickly," Zelenskyy concluded.