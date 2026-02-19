I don’t know how many times Russia has tried to kill me, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there have been numerous attempts on his life.

He stated this in an interview with Piers Morgan, according to Censor.NET.

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Kill Putin

Morgan asked whether Zelenskyy would give the order to kill Putin if he had the opportunity.

The president replied that he was not sure that Putin's assassination would change anything fundamentally.

"You know, in their system, I'm not sure that another person wouldn't become just like Putin. Just like Putin. That's not the point," he explained.

Read more: Zelenskyy is ready to initiate elections if there is two-month ceasefire

Assassination attempts on Zelenskyy

The head of state also spoke about numerous attempts on his life.

"I don't know how many times they tried to kill me. The security services told me about some of the cases. I understand that in my country, during this difficult period, it could have pushed Ukraine into chaos," he added.

Read more: Assassination attempt on Zelenskyy prevented in Poland, Russian agent detained – Maliuk

What preceded it?

We would like to remind you that in April 2024, the SSU and the OPG, together with Polish law enforcement agencies, exposed a Russian agent who had offered the Russian special services an assassination attempt on the President of Ukraine.

Earlier, former SSU head Vasyl Maliuk stated that there had been a plan to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Polish airport in Rzeszów. A Polish military pensioner was recruited for this purpose.

Read more: Zelenskyy confirmed discussions on a demilitarised zone