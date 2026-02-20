Enemy launched missile strike on Kharkiv: high-rise buildings damaged

On the morning of 20 February, Russian troops attacked the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. The strike caused cars to catch fire and windows to be shattered in several high-rise buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

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"As a result of the strike on the Slobidska district, windows were broken in several high-rise buildings. No information about casualties has been received so far. All utility services are involved in the work to eliminate the consequences of the strike," the mayor wrote.

What preceded it?

On the evening of Monday, 9 February, Russian occupiers struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone.

The strike hit near residential buildings, damaging several cars and breaking windows in five-storey buildings around the impact site.

Read more: Russians struck critical infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv region