Russians struck critical infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv region

Today, February 19, Russian troops attacked the Snihurivka community in the Mykolaiv region with drones, resulting in damage to a critical infrastructure facility.

This was reported by the Head of the Snihurivka Military Administration, Ivan Kukhta, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Russian UAVs attacked a critical infrastructure facility on the territory of the community. The degree of equipment damage and exact timeframes for restoring the electricity supply are being established," the report states.

Read more: Nearly 16,000 customers remain without heat in Lozova community in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling

Details to follow

It is noted that further information on the development of the situation will be provided additionally.

Read more: Ukraine’s energy system needs to be adapted due to outdated Soviet equipment – European Commission