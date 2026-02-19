Russians struck critical infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv region
Today, February 19, Russian troops attacked the Snihurivka community in the Mykolaiv region with drones, resulting in damage to a critical infrastructure facility.
This was reported by the Head of the Snihurivka Military Administration, Ivan Kukhta, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Russian UAVs attacked a critical infrastructure facility on the territory of the community. The degree of equipment damage and exact timeframes for restoring the electricity supply are being established," the report states.
Details to follow
It is noted that further information on the development of the situation will be provided additionally.
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