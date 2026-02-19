Nearly 16,000 customers remain without heat in Lozova community in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling

Russian forces continue to strike the Lozova community in the Kharkiv region, resulting in a severe heating supply situation.

This was reported by the head of the Lozova City Territorial Community, Serhii Zelenskyi, Censor.NET informs.

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16,000 customers without heat

"In these conditions, it is difficult to predict when we will be able to overcome the consequences of the shelling, including with regard to heating supply. I understand that this issue is of the greatest concern now, as nearly 16,000 customers are waiting for heat in their homes," the statement says.

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Restoration work

He also noted that disclosing details of the restoration works is dangerous both for workers and for residents.

"The only thing I can say is that the situation is difficult but under control. There is full coordination between utility services, energy workers and emergency responders. We are working continuously. Invincibility Points are operating," the mayor added.

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