Zaporizhzhia region over 24 hours: enemy launched more than 650 strikes

Over the past day, February 19, Russian occupation forces carried out 652 strikes on 33 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov.

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Air strikes and massive drone attacks

Russian troops carried out 18 air strikes on Zalivne, Samiilivka, Liubytske, Kyivske, Lisne, Zaliznychne, Kopani, Zahirne, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersia, Dolynka, and Horko.

349 UAVs of various modifications, mainly FPV, attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Novomykolaivka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelenе, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Shcherbaky, Charivne, Varvarivka, and Dorozhnianka.

Strikes from MLRS and artillery

Five rocket attacks were recorded in the territories of Huliaypole and Zaliznychne.

In addition, 280 artillery strikes were carried out on Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Malye Shcherbaky, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Zelene, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Dorozhnyanka, Charivne, Varvarivka, and Shcherbaky.

Read also on Censor.NET: Enemy strikes Zaporizhzhia region: 6-year-old child injured