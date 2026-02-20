War&Sanctions: DIU revealed 31 vessels transporting Russian oil and gas

On the War&Sanctions platform, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published information about tankers and gas carriers serving "Rosneft", "Surgutneftegaz", "Tatneft", and Russian LNG projects.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense.

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It is noted that these vessels are engaged in the transportation of Russian oil and liquefied gas, which provides critically important export revenues for the aggressor state.

The update includes vessels serving key players in the Russian oil and gas sector and the largest taxpayers in this industry, in particular:

oil tankers transporting crude oil and petroleum products on behalf of PJSC "Rosneft", PJSC "Surgutneftegaz", and PJSC "Tatneft";

gas carriers transporting Russian liquefied natural gas from both the sanctioned medium-tonnage project "Gazprom LNG Portovaya" and the "Yamal LNG" project, which is not yet subject to full restrictions by partner countries.

"Energy exports remain the main source of revenue for the Russian Federation's budget – it is these revenues that finance the war against Ukraine and support the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state," the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense noted.

Read more: Russian tankers from "shadow fleet" use Singapore to circumvent sanctions, - media

Energy revenues as a resource for war

On the eve of another anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasizes that as long as billions in energy revenues continue to flow into the Russian budget, the aggressor will accumulate resources to continue the war and destabilize the security situation in Europe.

The agency called on partner states to increase sanctions pressure on the Russian energy sector.

Coordinated and systematic restrictions, according to the intelligence service, can deprive Russia of the financial basis for waging war and accelerate the advent of real peace.

Read more: At least 175 tankers belonging to Russia’s "shadow fleet" are transporting oil across Baltic Sea under false flags, - investigation