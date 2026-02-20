Austria is ready to hold one of next Conferences on Restoration of Ukraine in Vienna, - Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger

One of the next conferences on Ukraine's recovery may take place in Vienna.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv.

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Recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine

According to the minister, Austrian companies are ready to actively participate in the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine. She said that a thousand Austrian companies are already operating in Ukraine, and 200 have representative offices there.

"We are ready to host one of the next Conferences on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Vienna. We will continue to support Ukraine," she said.

See more: Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger arrives in Kyiv on visit. PHOTO

Assistance to Ukrainians

Meinl-Reisinger also recalled that Austria had allocated €3 million from its budget to help Ukrainians survive the energy crisis in winter.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that Austrian Federal Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.