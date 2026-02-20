Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger arrives in Kyiv on visit. PHOTO
Austrian Federal Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.
This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
"Welcome to Kyiv, Madam Minister! Austria is our true friend and partner, demonstrating that neutrality does not mean indifference. I am grateful to Austria and personally to Ms Beate for her leadership and look forward to fruitful negotiations aimed at developing the Ukrainian-Austrian partnership," said the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.
It is expected that during the visit, the parties will discuss further cooperation and support for Ukraine.
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