Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger arrives in Kyiv on visit. PHOTO

Austrian Federal Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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"Welcome to Kyiv, Madam Minister! Austria is our true friend and partner, demonstrating that neutrality does not mean indifference. I am grateful to Austria and personally to Ms Beate for her leadership and look forward to fruitful negotiations aimed at developing the Ukrainian-Austrian partnership," said the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

It is expected that during the visit, the parties will discuss further cooperation and support for Ukraine.

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