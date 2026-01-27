Ukraine’s accession to EU is key guarantee of security: we are talking about 2027, - Zelenskyy

Today, 27 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stöcker, during which they discussed the energy situation in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia's attacks on the energy sector

"Russia is striking the energy sector every day to leave Ukrainians without light and heat, and it is very important that our partners respond to this. Therefore, we greatly appreciate that last week Austria allocated funds to support our energy sector. Thank you! We also discussed other ways to support our energy system," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Date of Ukraine’s accession to EU in US "peace plan" is being revised due to disagreement among member states, - FT

Peace talks

Zelenskyy also informed Stöcker about the trilateral meetings between Ukrainian, American and Russian delegations in the Emirates last week.

"First and foremost, the parties discussed military issues, but they also talked about security guarantees. Ukraine's accession to the European Union is one of the key security guarantees not only for us, but for the whole of Europe. After all, Europe's collective strength is possible, in particular, thanks to Ukraine's security, technological and economic contributions. That is why we are talking about a specific date – 2027 – and we are counting on our partners to support our position," the head of state added.

Read more: European Commission’s "confidential document" envisages Ukraine’s accession to EU by 2027, - Orban

In addition, he invited the Chancellor to visit Ukraine to continue the dialogue during a personal meeting.