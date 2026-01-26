Date of Ukraine’s accession to EU in US "peace plan" is being revised due to disagreement among member states, - FT

The initial draft of the 20-point peace plan envisaged Ukraine's accession to the European Union in 2027, but this provision is now being revised due to a lack of consensus among EU countries.

This was reported by the Financial Times, according to Censor.NET.

According to the publication, the lack of coordination within the European Union led to a review of the specific terms of Ukraine's European integration, although Washington considered this to be one of the key components of a peaceful settlement.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka stressed that Ukraine's accession to the EU requires "very bold political will" on the part of all member states of the bloc.

"It is important for Ukraine and for Europe that all EU countries make a clear political commitment to our accession as soon as possible, preferably with a specific date," Kachka said.

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He confirmed that Kyiv hopes to accelerate the European integration process within the framework of peaceful agreements, but there is currently no agreed date for accession.

The EU is also discussing the possibility of revising the enlargement mechanism, in particular the two-tier membership model, which would allow Ukraine to join the EU with limited access to certain benefits even before fully meeting all the requirements.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Ukraine could potentially be ready for accession by 2030. Kachka added that, if geopolitically necessary, the process could be significantly shortened, although the final terms remain subject to negotiation.

Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and the EU also cover the issue of financing post-war reconstruction to the tune of around €800 billion by 2040, as well as the conditions for further financial assistance and the fulfillment of anti-corruption commitments.