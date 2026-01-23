European Commission’s "confidential document" envisages Ukraine’s accession to EU by 2027, - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán claims that at the European Union summit, leaders were presented with a confidential European Commission document that envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU by 2027 and large-scale financing for Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telex.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

According to the Hungarian prime minister, during the summit, they discussed a document whose contents he "has no right to disclose." Orbán claims that it provides for the allocation of €800 billion to Ukraine, with an additional €700 billion under discussion.

"We thought it was an initial position that would be softened later," Orban said, adding that the proposal was adopted "exactly as it came from Ukraine." He warned that implementing such a plan would require massive borrowing and place a financial burden on future generations of Europeans.

Read more: Ukraine should become member of European Union as soon as possible, - Kos

Hungary will block Ukraine's accession to the EU

The prime minister stressed that Hungary would continue to block Ukraine's accession to the EU and any EU budgetary framework that provides for funding for Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that individual states could support Kyiv on a voluntary basis, but compulsory collective funding, in his words, would "destroy the European Union."

Responding to another question, Orbán stated that, according to the same "confidential document," Ukraine should join the EU by 2027.