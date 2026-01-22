Ukraine should become member of European Union as soon as possible, - Kos

The European Union is a peaceful project and has never allowed military action on its territory, so Ukraine should join the EU as soon as possible.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

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According to Kos, the main goals of the European Union are peace, freedom, prosperity, and security. She emphasized that despite past wars in Europe, particularly in the Balkans, there has never been any fighting on EU territory.

"The European Union is a peaceful project. There have been wars in Europe, including in my country, and later in Croatia, Bosnia, and elsewhere, but never on the territory of the European Union. That is why we will accept you as soon as possible," said the European Commissioner.

Read also on Censor.NET: We will see the results of Ukraine's accession to the EU in 10 years, says Deputy Prime Minister Kachka

Reforms

She also noted that Ukraine has made significant progress in meeting the requirements for accession. According to her, of the 68 reforms mentioned in the enlargement report, 63 have been implemented in full.

Kos emphasized that the reforms are aimed not only at formal membership, but also at improving the well-being of citizens. As an example, she cited Poland, whose economy has tripled since joining the EU in 2004.

According to the European Commissioner, qualitative reforms will also help attract foreign investment, as they create legal certainty and predictable conditions for business.